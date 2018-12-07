Sultan Nazrin: Malays caught in race to embarrass one another

Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah arrives at a ceremony to appoint members of the Melaka Islamic Council and the Melaka Council of Syariah Court Judges and Registrars in Melaka December 7, 2018. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, Dec 7 — The Malays appear to be caught in a race to embarrass one another and are obsessed with the blame game which only reflects poorly on themselves, said the Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah.

He said the nation’s political culture now had created a new obsession, that is of a racist nature and promoting a thinking that prioritise loyalty to a group than accepting the importance of the truth, and influencing minds to give more importance to group than the survival of the ummah (Muslim) in general.

Sultan Nazrin said the Malays now appeared to be increasingly weak because they had lost the spirit of “ukhuwah” (brotherhood), were weak in character, and sinking in the race for materialistic gain and increasingly intoxicated in the competition for power.

“Islam has built a Malay race is disciplined, trustworthy, honest, noble and sincere: Islam has united the Malays by building a solid brotherhood so much so the Malays are strongly united and emerged as a strong race, but today the Malays are seem to be getting weaker,” he added.

Sultan Nazrin said this in his speech at the appointment of members of the Melaka Islamic Council (MAIM) and the Melaka Council of Syariah Court Judges and Registrars in Bandar Hilir here today.

Also present were the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Melaka Tun Dr Mohd Khalil Yaakob and Melaka Chief Minister Adly Zahari.

At the event, Sultan Nazrin presented the letters of appointment as MAIM members to 15 individuals, led by Adly as its chairman, and to 21 others who were appointed as Melaka Syariah Court judges and registrars.

Referring to a writing by Islamic scholar Ibnu Khaldun, Sultan Nazrin said the collapse of Islamic civilisation and government in North Africa and Andalusia was due to political rift and power struggle.

He said Ibnu Khaldun witnessed how the government would do anything to ensure it remained in power , including making a tool of the Islamic scholars.

“The scholars during the glorious era of Islam were honest, sincere. However, some of them, because they succumbed to the temptations of material wealth, position and title, changed and allowed themselves to be used for the personal interests of certain leaders,” he added.

Sultan Nazrin said scholars played an important role in helping the government to be fair and just based on the law known as the established custom during the era of the Malay sultanate. — Bernama