Kevin Hart steps down as Oscars host after old homophobic tweets resurfaced

Published 1 hour ago on 07 December 2018

By Melanie Chalil

Hart made derogatory remarks about gay people on Twitter between 2009 and 2011. — AFP pic
PETALING JAYA, Dec 7  — Comedian Kevin Hart announced today that he is stepping down from hosting the Academy Awards after some of his old tweets that were described as homophobic made its way back onto Twittersphere.

“I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year’s Oscar’s.

“I sincerely apologise to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past,” he wrote on Twitter.

 

According to CNN, the tweets were posted between 2009 and 2011, and referred to gay people in a derogatory manner.

 

Hart also expressed his gratitude to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the organisers of the Oscars.

 

On Tuesday the Night School actor announced on Instagram that hosting the Oscars for the first time was the “opportunity of a lifetime”.

 

The 39-year-old is currently in Sydney, Australia for his much-awaited ‘Irresponsible Tour’ and will be performing at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on December 15 for a one-night-only show.

