Kevin Hart steps down as Oscars host after old homophobic tweets resurfaced

Hart made derogatory remarks about gay people on Twitter between 2009 and 2011. — AFP pic

PETALING JAYA, Dec 7 — Comedian Kevin Hart announced today that he is stepping down from hosting the Academy Awards after some of his old tweets that were described as homophobic made its way back onto Twittersphere.

“I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year’s Oscar’s.

“I sincerely apologise to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past,” he wrote on Twitter.

I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year's Oscar's....this is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past. — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) December 7, 2018

According to CNN, the tweets were posted between 2009 and 2011, and referred to gay people in a derogatory manner.

Hart also expressed his gratitude to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the organisers of the Oscars.

I'm sorry that I hurt people.. I am evolving and want to continue to do so. My goal is to bring people together not tear us apart. Much love & appreciation to the Academy. I hope we can meet again. — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) December 7, 2018

On Tuesday the Night School actor announced on Instagram that hosting the Oscars for the first time was the “opportunity of a lifetime”.

The 39-year-old is currently in Sydney, Australia for his much-awaited ‘Irresponsible Tour’ and will be performing at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on December 15 for a one-night-only show.