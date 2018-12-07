New Pafa president cracks whip on district football associations

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu speaks to reporters at Taman Meru Ipoh December 7, 2018. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Dec 7 — Newly-minted Perak Football Association (Pafa) president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu today warned district football associations to step up their performances.

Ahmad Faizal who is also Perak mentri besar was elected during the association’s congress yesterday. He won it uncontested.

“If they are not active, please resign,” he told reporters after opening a mass circumcision event at Surau Nurul Islamiah at Taman Meru 2C here.

Ahmad Faizal said his immediate plans include reappointing Bos Gaurus team manager Datuk Adly Shah Ahmad Tah who steered the team to Malaysia Cup after a hiatus of 18 years.

“We also need to list down the players for the new season which I understand the closing date for naming players is on December 21,” he said, adding that the team would retain the three foreign players from the previous season.

Ahmad Faizal said his role was to ensure the team’s sponsorship is increased and able to care for the team better.

“Let us ensure the team’s success momentum is maintained for the coming season,” he said, adding that his appointment is valid till year 2021.

Ahmad Faizal said despite holding a position in PAFA, it would not hamper his other role of administering the state.

“Each of us in the committee have our own role,” he said.