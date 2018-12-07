Despite alleged internal ouster plot, Perak MB has full trust in excos

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu speaking at Taman Meru Ipoh December 7, 2018. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Dec 7 — Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu today said he still has full confidence in all of his executive state council, even as one of them is under investigation for alleged plotting his overthrow.

“Yes, yes,” he told reporters after opening a mass circumcision event at Surau Nurul Islamiah at Taman Meru 2C here when asked if he still trusts the 10 members of his state Pakatan Harapan administration.

The state executive council comprises 10 other members, including Abdul Aziz Bari who is alleged to be the mastermind behind a conspiracy to approach Umno assemblymen to topple the first-term mentri besar from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM).

Ahmad Faizal also said his party would not call for any punitive action against the PH ally accused of plotting his downfall, pending completion of investigations.

He said he does not see any wrong being done, adding that he will leave investigations to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and the police.

“But if the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission and police thinks there is any wrongdoing or efforts to topple the mentri besar and they want to investigate, we welcome it and leave the matter to them,” said Ahmad Faizal who is also Chenderiang assemblyman and Tambun MP.

MACC summoned six Perak Umno lawmakers to its state headquarters here yesterday for questioning into the alleged plot.

They were state Opposition Leader Datuk Saarani Mohamad, Datuk Sham Mat Sahat (Alor Pongsu), Datuk Shahrul Zaman Yahya (Rungkup), Maslin Sham Razman (Bukit Chandan), Khairil Shahril Mohamed (Bota) and Jurij Jalaludin (Lubuk Merbau).

Abdul Aziz who is from DAP was questioned by the MACC earlier on Wedneday.

Saarani was previously reported as saying that five Umno assemblymen had been approached by Abdul Aziz who was portrayed as being the person behind the ouster conspiracy.