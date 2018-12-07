Single again, Ziana Zain says not looking for another beau just yet

Ziana Zain is thankful she is surrounded by good friends. — Picture via Instagram @iamzianazain

PETALING JAYA, Nov 7 — Singer Ziana Zain is not keen on getting a new husband after her 20-year marriage ended in July.

Ziana and Armin Zaharin Ahmad Zambri, with whom she had four children, divorced at the Shariah Court in Shah Alam, Selangor.

“I have not been thinking about looking for another husband.

“For the time being, my only focus is on my four children,” she told Harian Metro today.

Asked if she has been courted or has anyone tried to approach her on the social media, Ziana said she doesn’t care for such things.

“I don’t know and I don’t want to know. In fact, I don’t want to meet with anyone at the moment.”

Ziana has just completed her iddah. It is a period after a divorce in which a Muslim woman is not allowed to marry.

She said she is thankful to be surrounded by good friends who stuck by her during this hard times.

“Life must go on. I am thankful that I have my family. I don’t feel hurt when I am with them,” she told the Malay daily.