AMMB shares rise on inclusion in Bursa’s 30 benchmark index

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — AMMB Holdings Bhd’s shares rose today following Bursa Malaysia’s announcement that the stock had been included in its 30 benchmark index.

However, the shares of Top Glove, which has also made the index, remained flat post announcement.

Yesterday, the local bourse announced that both AMMB and Top Glove would be replacing Telekom Malaysia Bhd and KLCCP Stapled Group in the benchmark index.

At 11.35am today, AMMB’s shares rose 11 sen to RM4.41 with 2.72 million shares transacted, while Top Glove was flat at RM5.90 with 725,500 shares transacted.

Bursa Malaysia said counters on the reserve list include Westports Holdings Bhd, YTL Corp Bhd, Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd, QL Resources Bhd and Lotte Chemical Titan Holding Bhd.

Meanwhile, in a joint statement today, Bursa Malaysia and FTSE Russell said the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Mid 70 Index saw seven new additions, namely TM, UMW Holdings Bhd, Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Bhd, Aeon (M) Bhd, Boustead Plantations Bhd, Hibiscus Petroleum Bhd and Matrix Concepts Holdings Bhd.

It said all constituent changes would take effect on December 24 and the next review of the index by FTSE and Bursa Malaysia would take place in June 2019. — Bernama