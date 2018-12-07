Bursa remains lower at mid-morning

On the broader market, losers led gainers 287 to 244, with 295 counters unchanged, 1,043 untraded and 24 others suspended. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-morning today on continued selling in selected heavyweights, dealers said.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 1.08 points to 1,682.26 from Thursday’s close of 1,683.34.

The index opened 1.97 points weaker at 1,681.37.

On the broader market, losers led gainers 287 to 244, with 295 counters unchanged, 1,043 untraded and 24 others suspended.

Volume stood at 879.26 million units valued at RM401.96 million.

Maybank was flat at RM9.44, Public Bank fell four sen to RM24.84, Tenaga declined 10 sen to RM13.66 and Petronas Chemicals was seven sen lower at RM9.20.

Of actives, Tatt Giap and Bumi Armada inched up one sen each to 2.5 sen and 17 sen respectively, MyEG fell four sen to RM1.11, while Hubline was flat at four sen.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index eased 4.02 points to 11,611.24, the FBM Ace Index was 27.55 points weaker at 4,702.25, but the FBM 70 rose 54.60 points to 13,518.63.

The FBM Emas Index gained 5.36 points to 11,608.66 and the FBMT 100 Index inched up 5.14 points to 11,488.06.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index was up by 1.41 points to 6,839.19, and the Financial Services Index was 11.46 points higher at 17,463.13, while the Industrial Products and Services Index fell 0.63 of-a-point to 168.77. — Bernama