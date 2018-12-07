Naza Group’s Peugeot 3008 SUV wins MAI’s ‘Car of the Year’

Laurence Noel (second from left) and Dato’ Samson Anand George receiving the Car Of The Year 2018 Award from (from left) Dato’ Madani Sahari, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Datuk Ignatius Darell Leiking and Yamin Vong. — Picture courtesy of Naza Group

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — Naza Group’s Peugeot 3008 SUV was recently crowned “Car of the Year 2018” by Malaysia Automotive Institute (MAI).

The Peugeot 3008 SUV has won more than 60 international awards to date and sold over 430,000 units globally.

It was was awarded the “European Car of the Year 2017” at the Geneva Motor Show and two Red Dot Product Design awards for its innovative achievements in design.

“The Peugeot 3008 SUV proved its mettle in Malaysia as our best-selling model in the country, and we will continue to offer best quality products to the market,” said Datuk Samson Anand George, the automotive group CEO at Naza Corporation Holdings when he received the award during a ceremony here recently.

The Peugeot 3008 SUV is a compact car that features cutting-edge technology that is also reflected in its safety standards to protect its occupants.



The acclaimed SUV also won the “Good Design Award” for its outstanding overall design, and further clinched “Compact Crossover of the Year at the MAI awards ceremony.



The Peugeot 3008 SUV is also the third from the French marque to sweep other “Car of the Year” awards locally. The Peugeot 3008 Turbo and Peugeot RCZ have won the NST-Maybank “Car of the Year” awards in 2009 and 2011 respectively.



The Kia Grand Carnival 2.2D SX family MPV, one of its automotive franchise brands under the Naza Group, also took home the “MPV of the Year – Below RM200,000’ MAI award.