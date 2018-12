Map locating the epicentre of a 7.5-magnitude quake Wednesday. — AFP Graphics

NOUMEA, Dec 7 — A strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2 struck east of the Loyalty Islands near New Caledonia in the South Pacific this morning, the US Geological Survey said.

The quake hit at a depth of 26km about 189km east-southeast of Tadine in the Loyalty Islands, the USGS said.

There were no immediate warnings from the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

It follows a powerful 7.6 quake that hit near New Caledonia on Wednesday. — AFP