Newborn baby found in Penang supermarket

The baby was found alive and wrapped in white cloth at the diaper changing station of a supermarket. — IStock.com pic via AFP

GEORGE TOWN, Dec 7 — A newborn baby boy, with the umbilical cord still intact, was found at the diaper changing station of a supermarket in Tanjong Tokong here yeterday.

Timur Laut district police chief ACP Che Zaimani Che Awang said the baby, alive and wrapped in white cloth, was found by a woman who entered the room at about 6pm and a police report was lodged.

Following which, a medical officer from Penang Hospital was sent to the scene to treat the baby, he said in a statement today. — Bernama