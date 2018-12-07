Is it legal for Kukup to be made sultanate land, Kadir Jasin asks Johor MB

Kadir said that voters should consider demanding Johor MB Datuk Osman Sapian’s (pic) resignation as the state’s MB if he cannot explain away the controversy.— Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian must explain the legality of the state royalty’s acquisition of Pulau Kukup as “sultanate land”, said news veteran Datuk A. Kadir Jasin.

Blogging in his personal capacity yesterday, Kadir said it was untenable for Osman to blame the island’s loss of its gazetted status as a national park on Barisan Nasional as the latter had been part of the same administration before joining PPBM and Pakatan Harapan (PH).

Osman was a three-term Umno assemblyman until he was dropped before Election 2013.

“There is no need to beat around the bush. I would like to ask Osman and his PH colleagues if this is true and legal.

“If the PH state government under Osman approved this deal then it is no better than the last BN government,” he said on his personal website.

Kadir also said that voters should consider demanding Osman’s resignation as the state’s MB if he cannot explain away the controversy.

On September 24, the state executive committee under PH approved the degazettement and this time, a gazette on the decision was published on October 25.

The state government asserted that the decision was made by the previous administration and it was not aware that this was already decided.

The move will nullify its status as a Ramsar Convention “Wetland of International Importance” site.

Defending the state government’s decision, Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim said this week that the island would become “sultanate land” so that it would better protected.

The Johor assembly approved yesterday an emergency motion to urge the state government to review the decision.