Prince Harry attends 'Bat out of Hell' musical in London

Prince Harry makes a solo appearance at a gala performance of the rock musical 'Bat out of Hell' in London December 6, 2018. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Dec 7 — Britain's Prince Harry made a solo appearance at a gala performance of the rock musical Bat out of Hell yesterday in aid of his Invictus Games Foundation.

Harry met several of the wounded servicemen and women helped by the foundation and addressed the audience on stage at the Dominion Theatre.

The musical, written by composer Jim Steinman, is based on the Bat out of Hell rock album trilogy by Meat Loaf and follows a love story set in a post-apocalyptic Manhattan.

The show began a partnership with the Invictus foundation earlier this year and offers free tickets, theatre workshops and private tours to wounded service people and their families.

Harry and his wife Meghan Markle — officially known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — are expecting their first child in the spring.

In August, they both attended a special performance of the musical Hamilton at the Victoria Palace Theatre in London. — Reuters