Bus carrying people with disabilities crashes in Poland, one dead

KAZIMIERZOW, Dec 7 — A charter bus carrying people with disabilities including children crashed in southwest Poland yesterday, leaving one passenger dead and 20 others injured, rescue services said.

The bus was carrying 51 people when it overturned, landing on its side in a ditch near the town of Kazimierzow, local Polkowice county rescue services said on their Facebook page.

“One person is dead... the total number of participants in the accident is 51... around 20 are injured including five in a serious condition,” rescue services said.

“Preliminary findings show that the driver lost control of the vehicle.”

The group had been on an excursion to a Christmas market in the southern city of Wroclaw, according to the Polish PAP news agency. — AFP