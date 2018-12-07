Japan's Shoya Nakajima set to join Wolves

Japan’s midfielder Shoya Nakajima (centre) passes the ball beside Venezuela’s defender Roberto Rosales (right) during their friendly football match in Oita on November 16, 2018. — AFP pic

LISBON, Dec 7 — Japan international Shoya Nakajima is set to join Premier League side Wolves from Portimonense, the Portugese club’s chairman Rodiney Sampaio said yesterday.

“Nakajima is 80per cent at Wolverhampton. His transfer is not 100per cent done but it’s possible it will happen in January,” he told radio station Radio Renascenca.

“All that is left is to see is if the buy-out clause is paid in full,” Sampaio added.

Attacker Nakajima won the player of the month in the Portuguese first tier in September and has scored five goals in 11 matches across all competitions so far this season.

Wolves, the Chinese-owned Molineux club, have links to Portuguese super agent Jorge Mendes who has helped them to sign the likes of Raul Jimenez, Rui Patricio and Ruben Neves from Portugese clubs in the last 18 months. — AFP