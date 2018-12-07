Aston Martin unveils reversible EV conversion for heritage cars

Aston Martin converted an original 1970 DB6 MkII Volante with its reversible EV powertrain concept. — Picture courtesy of Aston Martin

LONDON, Dec 7 — The British automaker has developed an EV conversion solution compatible with the firm’s heritage models.

The technology was demoed on a 1970 DB6 MkII Volante in a bid to mitigate potential legislation restricting classic car use by offering a zero-emission conversion.

The idea for Aston Martin is to ensure that enthusiasts can continue to enjoy its prestigious heritage vehicles by transforming them into models that are sustainable and suited to modern needs, while also respecting the integrity of the original car.

Indeed, the EV powertrain conversion can be reversed at any time if the owner wishes.

This electrification concept has been led by Aston Martin Works.

Developed around a so-called “cassette” EV powertrain, the aim is to future-proof the firm’s classic cars in the event of any legislation restricting their use.

The first car converted with the EV cassette is an original 1970 DB6 MkII Volante.

Sitting on the original engine and gearbox mountings, this cassette is enclosed within its own self-contained cell, which explains why it is relatively easy to replace.

Power management is controlled via a dedicated screen fitted to the car’s interior.

After this demonstration, the EV conversion solution should progressively be made available to owners of the firm’s historic vehicles, starting 2019. — AFP-Relaxnews