Maserati reveals ultra exclusive Edizione Nobile packs for Levante, Ghibli, and Quattroporte

GranLusso edition of Maserati Ghibli dressed in the Edizione Nobile package. — Picture courtesy of Maserati

NEW YORK, Dec 7 — Maserati has unveiled the Edizione Nobile package for select models, bringing deep blue paint, luxurious upholstery, and new tires to already extravagant vehicles.

Those who are interested in being owners of a GranLusso version of the Maserati Ghibli, Levante, or Quattroporte were this week given the option to further enhance their luxurious rides with an Edizione Nobile pack — but only 50 editions of each model will be produced.

With the pack, all vehicles will be refreshed with a glistening midnight blue tri-coat paint job and outfitted with a new set of silver brake calipers and 20-inch wheels, each model with a different exterior spoke design.

The interior seating would be replaced with sport seats newly trimmed in two tones of Pieno Fiore natural leather; the rear set will feature heating while those in the front seats will enjoy heating as well as ventilation.

Each model’s center console will display an Edizione Nobile dedicated badge set in a new glossy trim: the Quattroporte and the Ghibli cabins will don a wood veneer finish and the Levante gets a smooth, metal net weave.

Every model will be outfitted with an Alcantara headliner, a Bowers & Wilkins audio system, and the company’s Level II Autonomy Driver Assistance Package which includes adaptive cruise control, a 360° surround view camera, and pedestrian recognition among other features.

Models furnished in the Edizione Nobile package are scheduled to arrive at American and Canadian Maserati showrooms in December.

The package adds US$7,500 (RM31,260) to Ghibli, Levante, or Quattroporte models already fitted with the GranLusso trim. — AFP-Relaxnews