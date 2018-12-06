CityOne explosion victim to be cremated on Saturday

A video screenshot of the aftermath of the blast at the City One Megamall in Kuching December 4, 2018. — Picture via Facebook/Bernama

BUTTERWORTH, Dec 6 — The body of the late Chin Hsien Loong, 29. who was killed in the gas blast at the CityOne Megamall shopping centre in Kuching, Sarawak will be cremated at the Berapit Crematorium on Saturday.

According to a family member who did not want to be identified, the cremation ceremony is expected to be held at 10.30am on Saturday.

Earlier, Chin’s remains arrived at the Penang International Airport at 4.30pm before being taken to his family home in Taman Kimsar here at 7.30pm.

Sadness filled his family home as Chin’s relatives and friends turned up to pay their final respects to him.

Members of the non-governmental organisation, the Malaysian Tzu Chi Buddhist Association of Malaysia, were also present to perform the religious rites.

Efforts by the media to interview Chin’s parents failed as both refused their requests.

In the incident believed to have been caused by a gas explosion at 3.30pm on Tuesday, three men died and 44 others were injured.

Besides Chin, the other two people who died were identified as O Kui Lim, 49, and Tchee Kiom Joong, 24, both from Kuching. — Bernama