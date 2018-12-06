Key television nominations for the 2019 Golden Globe awards

Actors Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys attend ‘The Americans’ season six premiere in New York March 16, 2018. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Dec 6 — Nominations were announced today for the 2019 Golden Globe awards for movies and television.

The Golden Globes, organised by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, will be presented on Jan 6 at a gala dinner hosted by Canadian actress Sandra Oh and US comedian Andy Samberg in Beverly Hills, California.

Following is a list of key television nominations:

Best TV Drama Series

The Americans – FX

Bodyguard – Netflix

Homecoming – Amazon Prime

Killing Eve – BBC America

Pose – FX

Best TV Comedy/Musical Series

Barry – HBO

The Good Place – NBC

Kidding – Showtime

The Kominsky Method – Netflix

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Amazon Prime

Best Actor, TV Drama

Jason Bateman – Ozark

Stephen James – Homecoming

Richard Madden – Bodyguard

Billy Porter – Pose

Matthew Rhys – The Americans

Best Actress, TV Drama

Caitriona Balfe – Outlander

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

Sandra Oh – Killing Eve

Julia Roberts – Homecoming

Keri Russell – The Americans

Best Actor, TV Comedy/Musical

Bill Hader – Barry

Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method

Donald Glover – Atlanta

Jim Carrey – Kidding

Sacha Baron Cohen – Who Is America?

Best Actress, TV Comedy/Musical

Kristen Bell – The Good Place

Candice Bergen – Murphy Brown

Alison Brie – GLOW

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Debra Messing – Will & Grace

Best TV Movie or Limited Series

The Alienist – TNT

Sharp Objects – HBO

A Very English Scandal – Amazon Prime

Escape at Dannemora – Showtime

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story – FX

— Reuters