Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. Showbiz

Key television nominations for the 2019 Golden Globe awards

Published 12 minutes ago on 06 December 2018

Actors Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys attend ‘The Americans’ season six premiere in New York March 16, 2018. — AFP pic
Actors Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys attend ‘The Americans’ season six premiere in New York March 16, 2018. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Dec 6 — Nominations were announced today for the 2019 Golden Globe awards for movies and television.

The Golden Globes, organised by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, will be presented on Jan 6 at a gala dinner hosted by Canadian actress Sandra Oh and US comedian Andy Samberg in Beverly Hills, California.

Following is a list of key television nominations:

Best TV Drama Series

The Americans – FX

Bodyguard – Netflix

Homecoming – Amazon Prime

Killing Eve – BBC America

Pose – FX

Best TV Comedy/Musical Series

Barry – HBO

The Good Place – NBC

Kidding – Showtime

The Kominsky Method – Netflix

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Amazon Prime

Best Actor, TV Drama

Jason Bateman – Ozark

Stephen James – Homecoming

Richard Madden – Bodyguard

Billy Porter – Pose

Matthew Rhys – The Americans

Best Actress, TV Drama

Caitriona Balfe – Outlander

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

Sandra Oh – Killing Eve

Julia Roberts – Homecoming

Keri Russell – The Americans

Best Actor, TV Comedy/Musical

Bill Hader – Barry

Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method

Donald Glover – Atlanta

Jim Carrey – Kidding

Sacha Baron Cohen – Who Is America?

Best Actress, TV Comedy/Musical

Kristen Bell – The Good Place

Candice Bergen – Murphy Brown

Alison Brie – GLOW

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Debra Messing – Will & Grace

Best TV Movie or Limited Series

The Alienist – TNT

Sharp Objects – HBO

A Very English Scandal – Amazon Prime

Escape at Dannemora – Showtime

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story – FX

— Reuters

Related Articles

In Showbiz