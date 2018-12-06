Key television nominations for the 2019 Golden Globe awards

LOS ANGELES, Dec 6 — Nominations were announced today for the 2019 Golden Globe awards for movies and television.
The Golden Globes, organised by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, will be presented on Jan 6 at a gala dinner hosted by Canadian actress Sandra Oh and US comedian Andy Samberg in Beverly Hills, California.
Following is a list of key television nominations:
Best TV Drama Series
The Americans – FX
Bodyguard – Netflix
Homecoming – Amazon Prime
Killing Eve – BBC America
Pose – FX
Best TV Comedy/Musical Series
Barry – HBO
The Good Place – NBC
Kidding – Showtime
The Kominsky Method – Netflix
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Amazon Prime
Best Actor, TV Drama
Jason Bateman – Ozark
Stephen James – Homecoming
Richard Madden – Bodyguard
Billy Porter – Pose
Matthew Rhys – The Americans
Best Actress, TV Drama
Caitriona Balfe – Outlander
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
Sandra Oh – Killing Eve
Julia Roberts – Homecoming
Keri Russell – The Americans
Best Actor, TV Comedy/Musical
Bill Hader – Barry
Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method
Donald Glover – Atlanta
Jim Carrey – Kidding
Sacha Baron Cohen – Who Is America?
Best Actress, TV Comedy/Musical
Kristen Bell – The Good Place
Candice Bergen – Murphy Brown
Alison Brie – GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Debra Messing – Will & Grace
Best TV Movie or Limited Series
The Alienist – TNT
Sharp Objects – HBO
A Very English Scandal – Amazon Prime
Escape at Dannemora – Showtime
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story – FX
— Reuters