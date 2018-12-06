Key film nominees for the 2019 Golden Globe awards

Rami Malek as rock icon Freddie Mercury in ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Dec 6 — Nominations were announced today for the 2019 Golden Globe awards for movies and television.

The Golden Globes, organised by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, will be presented at a gala dinner hosted by Canadian actress Sandra Oh and US comedian Andy Samberg in Beverly Hills, California, on Jan 6.

Following is a list of key film nominations:

Best Drama

A Star is Born

Bohemian Rhapsody

If Beale Street Could Talk

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Best Comedy or Musical

Mary Poppins Returns

Crazy Rich Asians

The Favourite

Green Book

Vice

Best Actor, Drama

Bradley Cooper – A Star is Born

Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody

Willem Dafoe – At Eternity’s Gate

John David Washington – BlacKkKlansman

Lucas Hedges – Boy Erased

Best Actress, Drama

Lady Gaga – A Star is Born

Glenn Close – The Wife

Melissa McCarthy – Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Nicole Kidman – Destroyer

Rosamund Pike – A Private War

Best Actor, Comedy or Musical

Christian Bale – Vice

Lin–Manuel Miranda – Mary Poppins Returns

Viggo Mortensen – Green Book

Robert Redford – The Old Man and the Gun

John C. Reilly – Stan and Ollie

Best Actress, Comedy or Musical

Emily Blunt – Mary Poppins Returns

Olivia Colman – The Favourite

Constance Wu – Crazy Rich Asians

Elsie Fisher – Eighth Grade

Charlize Theron – Tully

Best Director

Bradley Cooper – A Star is Born

Alfonso Cuaron – Roma

Peter Farrelly – Green Book

Spike Lee – BlaKkKlansman

Adam McKay – Vice

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali – Green Book

Timothee Chalamet – Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver – BlacKkKlansman

Richard E. Grant – Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell – Vice

Best Supporting Actress

Amy Adams – Vice

Claire Foy – First Man

Regina King – If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone – The Favourite

Rachel Weisz – The Favourite

Best Animated Film

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Mirai

Best Foreign Film

Capernaum – Lebanon

Girl – Belgium

Never Look Away – Germany

Roma – Mexico

Shoplifters – Japan

Best Original Song

All the Stars – Black Panther

Girl in the Movies – Dumplin

Requiem for a Private War – A Private War

Shallow – A Star if Born

Revelation – Boy Erased

— Reuters