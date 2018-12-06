PM: Malaysia and Singapore are like twins

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong shake hands during a bilateral meeting at The Istana in Singapore November 12, 2018. — Picture courtesy of the Department of Information Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today described the relationship between Malaysia and Singapore like twins.

“Malaysia and Singapore are like twins, except maybe the elder twin is a little bit bigger than the younger one.

“As with most countries, there will be differences and there will be competition between us. However, it will help us grow even faster,” he posted in his Facebook, today.

Dr Mahathir also thanked his Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong for receiving him at the Asean Summit last month.

Earlier, Singapore Minister for Transport Khaw Boon Wan in a statement today claimed that Malaysian Government Vessels have since been continually intruding into its Territorial Waters off Tuas with 14 intrusions so far.

He also said Singapore has decided to extend the Singapore Port Limits off Tuas via Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (Port Limits) (Amendment) Notification 2018. — Bernama