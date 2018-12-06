Political comedy ‘Vice’ leads Golden Globe film nominations with six nods

‘Vice’ won nominations in all major categories, including for lead actor Christian Bale. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Dec 6 — Political comedy Vice led movie nominations for the Golden Globes today with six nods, followed by musical A Star is Born, historical comedy The Favourite and road trip movie Green Book.

Limited series The Assassination of Gianni Versace won the most nominations in the television category with four nods.

The Golden Globes, chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, will be handed out at a ceremony in Beverly Hills on Jan 6.

Vice, a satirical look at the career of former US Vice President Dick Cheney, won nominations in all major categories, including for lead actor Christian Bale and director Adam McKay.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper were both nominated in the lead actor race for their remake of A Star is Born, which also won a directing nod for Cooper and one for Shallow as best original song.

Vice will compete in the best musical or comedy race with Crazy Rich Asians, Green Book, The Favourite and Mary Poppins Returns.

The best film drama contest race is made up of two racial injustice movies — If Beale Street Could Talk, and director Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman — along with superhero movie Black Panther, Bohemian Rhapsody and A Star is Born.

Mexican director Alfonso Cuaron’s much admired Roma was nominated in the foreign language category. — Reuters