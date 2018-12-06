Father allegedly beats 10-year-old son to death in Selangor

Police said the man was arrested today.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — A 10-year-old boy died after he was allegedly beaten by his father, says Kajang District police chief ACP Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yusoff.

He said police received a report from a doctor at the Serdang Hospital after the boy, who was unconscious, was taken to the hospital by his family at about 10.30pm yesterday.

“The boy was confirmed dead and an examination found physical injuries to his head, body, legs and arms as well as bruises all over his body,” he said in a statement here tonight.

He said a post-mortem this evening revealed that the boy died due to multiple blunt trauma to the whole body.

Ahmad Dzaffir said police then arrested the boy’s father, 43, in Semenyih at 9.30am today to assist in investigations.

He said the victim was the second child of three siblings.

Preliminary investigations showed that the suspect had been taking care of his three children since his wife left home two months ago.

He said they would apply for a remand order on the suspect at the Kajang Magistrate Court tomorrow and the case would be classified under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact investigating officer ASP Azlinda Abtu at 0126853281. — Bernama