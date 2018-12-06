Perak MB: Lembaga Air Perak to give bonus of 2½ months’ salary

Perak Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu said Lembaga Air Perak will pay a bonus of two and a half months’ salary to its employees this year. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Dec 6 — Lembaga Air Perak (LAP) will pay a bonus of two and a half months’ salary to its employees this year, Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu announced here today.

He said the bonus payment to LAP’s 1,100 employees, to be made before Christmas, involved an allocation of RM6.7 million.

Earlier, Ahmad Faizal had chaired LAP’s board of directors’ meeting.

He said LAP planned to give bonus to its employees based on the Key Performance Indicators in future.

“We’ve been thinking of giving bonus to the LAP workforce based on their work performance. Each year, we’ve made some changes and this year, we’re giving bonus of two and a half months’ salary, and we ask that half month’s salary be contributed to the poor involving an allocation of almost RM100,000,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Faizal stated that for the period of January to October 31 this year, LAP recorded sale of water amounting to RM285.6 million compared to RM279.1 million in the same period last year.

He said LAP recorded a net profit before tax amounting to RM57.03 million until Oct 31 this year compared to RM56.7 million in the same period last year, an increase of RM0.33 million.

“The estimated net profit after tax up to October 31 this year was after taking into consideration the income tax amounting to RM5.56 million, bringing the profit amount to RM51.47 million, an increase of 0.4 per cent. — Bernama