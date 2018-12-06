Police: Media our friends and our link to society

Media practitioners play a crucial role in helping the police make people aware of any crime-related information. — AFP pic

NILAI, Dec 6 — Media practitioners play a crucial role in helping the police make people aware of any crime-related information, said Nilai district police chief Supt Mohd Nor Marzukee Besar.

He said the media had always assisted the police, especially the district police headquarters, in relaying information on several aspects like crime prevention, police successes as well as the ‘Community Policing’ activities.

“The good relationship between the police and the media must not only be maintained but be further reinforced so that it is not limited to just daily tasks but will also involve various activities, including sports.

“We notice that the hosting of hi-tea programmes like this can ensure there are no walls dividing the police and the media, especially when it comes to information and media coverage because we share the same goals and objectives, that is to serve the community,” he told reporters after the Nilai IPD’s Hi-Tea function with its Media Partners here today.

He described the media as a link between the police and the community and that such meetings were important for both parties to understand each other’s duties and responsibilities so that everything could be jointly coordinated.

“It is hoped that programmes like this can be turned into an annual programme for the benefit of both parties,” he said. — Bernama