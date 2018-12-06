Perak MB ouster plot not an internal crisis, says Mukhriz

Mukhriz expressed confidence that Ahmad Faizal will be able to manage the situation diplomatically. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

ALOR SETAR, Dec 6 — The current political scenario in the Perak Pakatan Harapan (PH) government is not an internal party crisis or attempt to topple the mentri besar, but may be an effort to change the current government to Barisan Nasional (BN), said Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir.

The deputy president of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) said there is no PH leader in the country who will do anything that would affect the party’s position as the ruling government.

“We have to understand that Umno is now the opposition so in the political scenario in Perak, there could be efforts not to topple the mentri besar but to change the government back to what is left of the BN, I am not sure if BN still exists or not.

“That is why I am not worried that there are cracks in the relationship between the four component parties in Perak, I am confident that the leadership in Perak, including the mentri besar himself, is very committed to strengthening unity in Perak PH,” he said after presenting school aid to the Kedah ‘Back-to-School’ programme here today.

He was commenting on the Perak political situation where Tebing Tinggi state assemblyman who is also chairman of the state Education, Technology, Science and Environment Committee Abdul Aziz Bari has allegedly planned to get a vote of no-confidence against Perak Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

Describing the political climate in Perak as still stable, Mukhriz who is also Kedah mentri besar said he was very confident that Ahmad Faizal could manage the situation diplomatically.

“The Perak mentri besar can handle situations diplomatically, (like) how he handled the budget received positive response from all parties so I do not see there will be a problem both in the short and long term,” he said.

Mukhriz also urged the existing spirit of togetherness between the four PH component parties to be preserved so that nobody can threaten any PH government, including in Perak. — Bernama