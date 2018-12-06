Residents’ Committee manager in Singapore jailed for trying to film female tenants in the shower

A Residents’ Committee manager, who unsuccessfully tried five times to film his female tenants in the shower with a pinhole camera, was sentenced to two months behind bars today. — TODAY file pic

SINGAPORE, Dec 6 — A Residents’ Committee manager, who unsuccessfully tried five times to film his female tenants in the shower with a pinhole camera, was sentenced to two months behind bars today.

Lim Fang Foo, 52, rented out the master bedroom of his apartment to two Chinese nationals. Wanting to see them in the nude, he bought a camera from Sim Lim Square in mid-December last year and placed it in the toilet attached to the bedroom.

He was familiar with his victims’ routine — they worked the night shift and would return around 8am the next day. They usually locked the bedroom door before going to work, but he used a spare key to get into the toilet connected to their bedroom while they were out.

He would place the pinhole camera in a ceiling vent above a metal grille, angling it to face the shower. After the women left for work in the evening, he would retrieve the camera.

On Dec 29 last year at about 9am, the younger tenant was bathing in the toilet when she noticed a black, cube-like object in a ceiling vent. After retrieving it and realising it was a hidden camera, she passed it to the older woman, who called the police.

The women cannot be named to protect their identities.

When police officers interviewed Lim, he confessed to placing the camera there, but said he wanted to “test the camera out” and did not know how to operate it.

When the officers probed further, he caved and showed that he knew how to operate the camera by accessing the 32GB memory card through his mobile phone and an adaptor.

However, Lim said he had failed to record any footage of his tenants, and forensic analysis confirmed this.

Lim pleaded guilty to one charge to attempting to intrude upon the privacy of his 23-year-old tenant with the intention of insulting her modesty. Another similar charge involving the 30-year-old tenant was considered for sentencing.

In mitigation, Lim’s lawyer Marcus Tai said his client has paid each victim S$500 (RM1,520) in compensation. He also said Lim had “contributed to the public good” as the manager of an RC, but did not state which one it was.

Lim could have been jailed up to one year and/or fined. — TODAY