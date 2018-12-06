We don’t have enough dogs for S. Korea market, Johor exco tells Tanjung Surat rep

In this picture taken on November 28, 2017, a dog looks out from a cage at a dog farm during a rescue event, involving the closure of the farm organised by the Humane Society International (HSI) in Namyangju on the outskirts of Seoul. — AFP pic

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Dec 6 — A state exco today poked fun at Tanjung Surat assemblyman Datuk Syed Sis Syed Abdul Rahman’s suggestion that stray dogs be exported to South Korea’s meat market, pointing out that Johor’s supply would be inadequate.

Local Government, Science and Technology Committee chairman Tan Hong Pin said he found the suggestion made by Tanjung Surat assemblyman Datuk Syed Sis Syed Abdul Rahman “unique”.

“Statistics showed that stray dogs caught by the Pengerang local council until October this year to be only 130 dogs.

“From the figure, it shows that it is not enough for export to South Korea, which was suggested by the Tanjung Surat assemblyman,” Tan said in his winding-up speech at the State Assembly sitting.

Tan, who is also Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) Skudai assemblyman, said he did not agree with such a cruel method to tackle the stray dog problem, adding that the exportation was not part of the local council’s job scope.

Syed Sis said during the sitting on Monday that many people in his constituency had complained about the stray dog problem and claimed that since South Korea slaughters about two million dogs per year, it was a good market for the stray dogs from Malaysia.

“I made this suggestion which not only solves the problem of stray dogs, but can also increase the state government’s revenue,” he was reported as saying.

However, Syed Sis’ comments drew flak from the public as it was deemed cruel. The state assemblyman also appeared unaware of the fact that South Korea had recently closed down its main dog slaughterhouse as the demand for dog meat is dwindling.