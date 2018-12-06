Morrissey announces forthcoming covers album called ‘California Son’

Morrissey has announced an upcoming covers album called 'California Son'. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Dec 6 — After last year’s Low in High School album, the former Smiths frontman has announced a new album of covers called California Son.

The artist shared the tracklist for his forthcoming covers album on his website. California Son will feature covers of songs by the likes of Dionne Warwick, Bob Dylan and Joni Mitchell.

The musician’s message does not, however, include a release date.

The Deluxe Edition of Morrissey’s most recent album, Low in High School, is slated for release Friday, December 7.

California Son tracklist:

Jobriath – Morning Starship

Joni Mitchell – Don’t Interrupt the Sorrow

Bob Dylan – Only a Pawn in Their Game

Buffy Sainte Marie – Suffer the Little Children

Phil Ochs – Days of Decision

Roy Orbison – It’s Over

Laura Nyro – Wedding Bell Blues

Dionne Warwick – Loneliness Remembers What Happiness Forgets

Gary Puckett & the Union Gap – Lady Willpower

Carly Simon – When You Close Your Eyes

Tim Hardin – Lenny’s Tune

Melanie – Some Say I Got Devil — AFP-Relaxnews