Morrissey announces forthcoming covers album called ‘California Son’

LOS ANGELES, Dec 6 — After last year’s Low in High School album, the former Smiths frontman has announced a new album of covers called California Son.
The artist shared the tracklist for his forthcoming covers album on his website. California Son will feature covers of songs by the likes of Dionne Warwick, Bob Dylan and Joni Mitchell.
The musician’s message does not, however, include a release date.
The Deluxe Edition of Morrissey’s most recent album, Low in High School, is slated for release Friday, December 7.
California Son tracklist:
Jobriath – Morning Starship
Joni Mitchell – Don’t Interrupt the Sorrow
Bob Dylan – Only a Pawn in Their Game
Buffy Sainte Marie – Suffer the Little Children
Phil Ochs – Days of Decision
Roy Orbison – It’s Over
Laura Nyro – Wedding Bell Blues
Dionne Warwick – Loneliness Remembers What Happiness Forgets
Gary Puckett & the Union Gap – Lady Willpower
Carly Simon – When You Close Your Eyes
Tim Hardin – Lenny’s Tune
Melanie – Some Say I Got Devil — AFP-Relaxnews