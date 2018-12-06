40,000 AFF Suzuki Cup final first-leg tickets go on sale tomorrow

Malaysia will meet either Vietnam or the Philippines in the final. — Picture via Twitter/FAM_Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — To all Harimau Malaya fans, get ready to buy the tickets for the December 11 AFF Suzuki Cup final first-leg match at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil from tomorrow.

A total of 40,000 will be sold online at www.tickethotline.com.my, with 20,000 up for grabs tomorrow and 20,000 more on Saturday. The sale will begin from 9am on both days.

“The remaining 40,000 tickets will be sold over the counter from Sunday at locations which will be announced soon,” said Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) secretary-general Stuart Michael Ramalilngam.

The tickets will be priced at RM40 (free seating), RM5 (children) and RM50 (grandstand).

He also said that Malaysian fans who were in Bangkok to watch the semi-final, return-leg clash against Thailand at the Rajamangala Stadium yesterday might be given priority when it comes to purchasing tickets for the first-leg tie of the Cup final.

“So, keep your ticket stubs from that match. Wait for the official announcement,” he said, adding that FAM would also help fans get tickets for the return leg of the final on December 15.

Malaysia and Thailand drew 0-0 in the semi-final, first-leg tie at the National Stadium, Bukit Jalil on December 1 and drew 2-2 in Bangkok yesterday. Malaysia, thus, qualified on the away-goal rule.

Malaysia will meet either Vietnam or the Philippines in the final.

Vietnam edged the Philippines 2-1 in Bacolod City on December 2 and the two teams meet in Hanoi tonight in the return leg. — Bernama