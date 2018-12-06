NeNe Chicken Malaysia urges authorities to expedite investigations into gas explosion

An explosion at the CityOne Megamall in Kuching on Tuesday killed three people and injured 41 others. — Picture from Bomba Sarawak

KUCHING, Dec 6 — NeNe Chicken Malaysia the franchise holder that issued the licence to the CityOne Megamall outlet here, where the gas explosion occurred on Tuesday, wants the relevant authorities to expedite investigations on the incident.

Its managing director Raymond Wong said the findings should be made public as soon as possible due to the seriousness of the horrific incident.

“The appointment of the fit-out and renovation contractors for the NeNe Chicken restaurant at CityOne Megamall is not under the jurisdiction or scope of NeNe Chicken Malaysia.

“Of course, the subject of safety is always our priority but the appointment of the contractors was arranged by the CityOne outlet licensee,” he told a press conference here today.

He said though NeNe Chicken Malaysia had not been called up by the authorities in the ongoing investigations, the company as the master licensor was concerned and willing to assist the police and the fire and rescue department in their investigations.

Wong said NeNe Chicken Malaysia had also contacted their licensee to provide the necessary documentation for internal investigation purposes.

“We reiterate that we are fully committed to helping all victims and their families through this difficult time,” he said.

On Tuesday evening, an explosion believed to have been caused by a gas leak, occurred at the NeNe Chicken restaurant in CityOne Megamall, killing three people and injuring 41 others. — Bernama