PM: Malaysia, Qatar committed to increasing trade, improving bilateral cooperation

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad greets the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Hamad Al Thani in Putrajaya December 6, 2018. — Picture via Twitter

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — Malaysia and Qatar which celebrate their 44th year of diplomatic ties, are committed to increasing trade between both countries and improving bilateral cooperation on many other areas, said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

He also thanked the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Hamad Al-Thani for his working visit to Malaysia.

“I would like to thank His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, @TamimBinHamad Emir of Qatar for his visit today.

“We are committed to increasing trade between both countries and improving bilateral cooperation on many other areas. Have a pleasant stay in Malaysia. Thank you,” Dr Mahathir tweeted, today.

The Emir of Qatar arrived in Malaysia yesterday for a three-day working visit. He made his maiden state visit to Malaysia in October last year (2017). — Bernama