MACC calls up four Perak Umno assemblymen over MB ouster plot

Maslin Sham Razman leaves the Perak MACC office in Ipoh December 6, 2018. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Dec 6 — At least four Perak Umno lawmakers were summoned by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for questioning today in relation to an alleged plot to remove Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu as mentri besar.

Bukit Chandan assemblyman Maslin Sham Razman was the first to turn up at the state MACC office here at 2.30pm, followed half an hour later by Bota assemblyman Khairil Shahril Mohamed.

Perak Opposition Leader and state Umno chief Datuk Saarani Mohamad, who is also Kota Tampan assemblyman, was next at 3.30pm. Lubuk Merbau assemblyman Jurij Jalaludin was the last to arrive at 5pm.

Both Khairil and Maslin later told reporters they were called to assist investigations into the plot to topple Ahmad Faizal.

Khairil Shahril Mohamed speaks to reporters at the Perak MACC office in Ipoh December 6, 2018. — Picture by Farhan Najib

Maslin said he had brought with him the statutory declaration that he had signed in which he confirmed the overthrow plot.

The MACC summoned Perak executive councillor Abdul Aziz Bari yesterday over the same matter and questioned him for two hours.

Saarani was previously reported as saying that five Umno assemblymen had been approached by Abdul Aziz who was portrayed as being the person behind the ouster conspiracy.

MORE TO COME