Perak police cripple drug lab, seize drugs worth RM35m

Director of the Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Mohmad Salleh poses for pictures with the seized drugs in Kampar December 6, 2018. — Bernama pic

KAMPAR, Dec 6 — Perak police have crippled a drug-processing syndicate after raiding a store and premises which had been turned into a mini laboratory by confiscating drugs worth RM35 million and arrested four people on December 4.

Director of the Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Mohmad Salleh said the mini lab was hidden within the premises of an apartment in Taman Kolej Perdana here and the drugs were kept in a store in the Gopeng Industrial area.

“Four local men aged between 26 and 39 who were at the store at the time of the operations at 7.45pm on December 4 were remanded beginning yesterday until December 11 under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

“676 kilogrammes of packed syabu drugs were also seized. They were believed to be for the local and international market,” he said in a press conference held at the Kampar District Police Headquarters here today.

The raid was jointly conducted by the Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department and the Perak Contingent Police Headquarters.

Mohmad said following further investigations, the four men were found to be negative for drugs but two had previous drug-related criminal records.

He added that police conducted a raid on an apartment which had been used as a laboratory and found various types of drugs as well as drug-processing apparatus at 1am yesterday.

“No arrests were made but we seized 20.4kg heroin, 2.6kg syabu, 3.6kg base heroin, 4,000 Erimin 5 pills, 187 kg powder and chemicals to process drugs as well as drug-processing apparatus.

“In both operations, we also confiscated three vehicles and jewellery worth RM320,000,” he said.

Mohmad added that police believed the syndicate had been operating for a month in factory premises which were no longer operating.

He added that this year, 3.8 million tonnes of syabu had been seized, which is the amount recorded since the department was set up and the amount exceeded that seized in the four years prior to that. — Bernama