More than 9,500 units of PPR houses built in Johor in last 12 years, state assembly told

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Dec 6 — A total of 9,537 units of the People’s Housing Programme (PPR) were successfully completed in Johor from 2006 to this year, said state housing and rural development committee chairman Dzulkefly Ahmad today.

He said an additional 2,272 PPR units will be completed by next year involving 1,450 units at Phase II of PPR Melana Indah, PPR Taman Perling (522) and PPR Pengerang (300).

“A total of 730 PPR units are expected to be completed by 2020 involving 400 units of PPR Bandar Tenggara and 330 units of PPR Masai.

“In addition to that, there are about 1,600 units of PPR units that will be completed by 2021 involving 400 units at PPR Permas Jaya, 700 units at PPR Ulu Tiram and 500 units at Sembrong PPR,” Dzulkefly said a reply to Datuk Zahari Sarip (BN-Bamboo Kasap) during the State Assembly sitting today.

According to Dzulkefly, PPR houses are for the resettlement of squatters and those from the lower-income group.

“The Johor PPR projects were developed by the Housing and Local Government Ministry, and then handed over to the Johor government’s housing division to manage.

“So far, the rental rate in Johor is fixed at RM124 per month. Also, the state government has recommended several locations in the state for future projects, namely in Johor Baru, as well as the Kulai, Pontian, Kota Tinggi, Batu Pahat and Muar districts,” he said.