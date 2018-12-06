I thought it was a prank, minister says of calf carcass death threat

Salahuddin said this was the first time he had received a death threat. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — Agriculture and Agro-Based Industry Minister Datuk Salahuddin Ayub expressed puzzlement at being the target of a death threat after the carcass of a calf and a note were delivered to his service centre in Johor on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters in Parliament, Salahuddin said he initially thought someone was playing a prank on him and did not want to prolong the matter.

“I have no enemies whatsoever and I have not incited any fights yet I have received a threat. However, I am not traumatised by the incident and will carry on as normal,” he said today.

Salahuddin said this was the first time he had received a death threat.

He confirmed that he gave his statement to investigating officers from the Muar police headquarters yesterday and would let the authorities conduct their investigations.

Earlier, Deputy Agriculture and Agro-Based Industry Minister Sim Tze Tzin said the death threat was sent to Salahuddin’s Simpang Jeram Service Centre.

Johor Criminal Investigations Department chief Senior Assistant Commissioner Kamaluddin Kassim reportedly said the police arrested a suspect in his 40s within 24 hours of a report being lodged.

Kamaluddin said initial investigations revealed that the suspect was dissatisfied that his aid application to the ministry had been rejected.

The police are currently investigating the case under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation.