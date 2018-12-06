Want to party after 1am? Iron Fairies has you covered

Iron Fairies can keep its doors open past 1am. — Pictures by Ham Abu Bakar

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — Iron Fairies, Kuala Lumpur’s most expensive bar, will be able to keep the magic alive well past the midnight hour despite orders from City Hall (DBKL) for entertainment outlets to close at 1am come 2019.

The bar holds a licence from the Ministry of Tourism which means the RM12 million space will be one of the few establishments in the city that can keep their doors open until 3am on weekdays and 5am on weekends.

It’s great news for those looking to add a little more sparkle to their nights out as Iron Fairies is proving to be a quite a gem in the city’s night scene.

The visual concept of Iron Fairies comes straight out of an eponymous trilogy of fairy tales that designer Ashley Sutton wrote when he was an iron-ore miner in Western Australia.

Iron Fairies KL is imagined as a fairy dust factory with countless vials of fairy dust hanging from the ceiling and walls.

In order to combat the bleakness of his working environment, Sutton began to make drawings as a creative escape, sketching fairies that eventually became the inspiration for a children’s book.

The story details a group of miners forging iron fairies that would come to life when exposed to the morning sunlight but would be doomed to rust unless protected by magic fairy dust.

It’s a Brothers Grimm tale mixed with the grittiness of an iron factory, providing the basis for the visual aesthetics of Sutton’s most renowned line of bars.

The Butterfly Bar, a room where a DJ spins tunes while 50,000 butterflies float from the ceiling, creates an otherworldly sense of time being suspended.

Cast iron furnishing, plush leather chairs, and over one million bottles of fairy dust decorate the venue, making it a prime spot for Instagram photo opportunities.

The Kuala Lumpur outpost of Iron Fairies follows after its outlets in Tokyo and Bangkok and is the biggest in the franchise to date.

Specialty cocktails with names like “The Blue Fairy”, “Trapping Tinkerbell”, and “Amy’s Rose” are all unique to the Malaysian branch of Iron Fairies, making the experience truly one-of-a-kind.

At the bar’s media launch on December 5, Sutton explained that fairies had a universal appeal, allowing people from all ages and backgrounds to partake in the fantasy.

Sutton penned the Iron Fairies books as a teenager and is now the brains behind some of the world’s most aesthetically unique bars.

“There’s something about fairies that make a big muscly guy coming in through the door... and the chips just come off his shoulders because it’s a fairy tale, and everyone loves a story like that,” he said.

Fans of Iron Fairies will also have something special to look forward to when the New Year rolls around as the bar will be unveiling exciting new concepts in the first quarter of 2019.

Iron Fairies KL is located at H-G-06, 438, Jalan Tun Razak, Kuala Lumpur.

Their operation hours are from 5pm to 3am on weekdays and from 5pm to 5am on weekends.