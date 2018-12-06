4.5 million books at this year’s Big Bad Wolf Book Sale

The Big Bad Wolf Book Sale offers 4.5 million books for book lovers to buy at affordable prices. — Pictures by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — Get your suitcases ready because Malaysia’s favourite book sale, Big Bad Wolf, is back from December 7 until December 17.

As Big Bad Wolf prepares to commemorate its 10th anniversary in 2019, celebrations have officially launched here at the Mines International Exhibition and Convention Centre, Seri Kembangan.

This year the sale is bigger than ever, with 4.5 million books to sift through and prices discounted as high as 75 to 95 per cent.

Customers will be able to browse the titles, picked personally by Big Bad Wolf founders Andrew Yap and Jacqueline Ng, 24 hours a day — the unique feature that sets Big Bad Wolf apart from the rest of the pack.

Café Wolf, situated within the hall, will be available at all times so book hunters can grab a bite and refresh themselves before diving back into the sale.

A vast variety of genres can be found throughout the hall: children’s books, young adult, romance, thriller, sci-fi, crime, cookbooks, business, design, art and more. Books will be available in English, Bahasa Malaysia and Chinese.

The annual sale has grown exponentially since 2009, but Big Bad Wolf Books founder Andrew Yap remains nostalgic about where the sale’s success has grown from.

The wide variety of children’s books available at the sale illustrates the Big Bad Wolf’s mission to encourage people of all ages to discover the joys of reading.

“The past years of our journey can be defined as a kaleidoscope of happy and best memories for ‘The Wolf’ family.

“From what started out as a tiny remainder bookstore that sold books below retail prices, we have come a long way to having 500,000 visitors at the sale.”

Even with so much expansion, Yap explains the company’s mission remains the same.

“Our plan is to continue to make affordable books accessible to everyone.

“We want to rekindle the joy of reading because reading can create opportunities for people to be inspired and empower them to dream bigger,” Yap said at a media preview today.

Taking steps towards fulfilling this mission and giving back to society, the Big Bad Wolf book sale is partnering with Astro Kasih Knowledge Zone, and donating 1,000 books to their cause: providing quality books to underprivileged children.

3,000 underprivileged children from 29 charity homes will benefit from this initiative.