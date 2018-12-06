AirAsia to set up operations in Vietnam

AirAsia Group CEO Tan Sri Tony Fernandes at a media event in Bangkok May 15, 2018. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — AirAsia and Thien Minh Travel Joint Stock Company (TMG) have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation to set up a low-cost carrier service with local partners in Vietnam, said Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tan Sri Tony Fernandes.

He said today’s memorandum reaffirmed the group's commitment to set up the service in the country.

“AirAsia is already the largest foreign airline group in Vietnam in terms of capacity,” he said in a statement, adding that the airline currently operated flights to five destinations in Vietnam.

The low-cost carrier operated 141 return flights weekly on 13 routes, connecting Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh, Da Nang, Nha Trang and Phu Quoc with Kuala Lumpur, Penang and Johor Bharu in Malaysia, Bangkok and Chiang Mai in Thailand and Manila in the Philippines. — Bernama