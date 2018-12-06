Perak MB denies seeking to cut funds for BN reps

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu speaks to reporters after opening a seminar for local councilors in Ipoh December 6, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

IPOH, Dec 6 — Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu rejected claims that his state assembly motion yesterday to limit 11th Malaysia Plan (11MP) spending was a prelude to slashing funds for Barisan Nasional (BN) lawmakers.

He said the motion was to ensure the state’s Budget 2020 would not exceed the allocation allotted for the state under the 11MP, adding that his intention was misconstrued.

“The ceiling is meant that we cannot spend more than what has been allotted,” he said.

Speaking to reporters after opening a seminar for local councillors held at Home Ministry’s Banquet Hall here today, Ahmad Faizal said he needed to publicise that the state only has RM139 million for development spending.

He also insisted that BN lawmakers were now receiving more than what the coalition allocated to the previous state Opposition.

“I get applications from Barisan and PAS assemblymen and I always try to give necessary assistance. I am an MB for all, not only for Pakatan Harapan,” he said.

State BN lawmakers staged a walkout over his motion on Wednesday, with Perak Opposition Leader Datuk Saarani Mohamad asking why the later motion did not bear Ahmad Faizal’s signature.

Ahmad Faizal admitted the oversight and conceded that it was due to his inexperience.

“Although there are technical errors, the matter has to be done for the people’s interest,” he said.

He then questioned their motive in protesting the motion, saying they appeared more concerned about technicalities than the contents of his proposal.

“I noticed when they stood up and argue with us they were angry but when they sat down they could laugh.

“In the cafe, they were laughing. Are they serious in fighting for the rakyat? I do not think so,” he said.