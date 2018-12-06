Perak MB offers himself to MACC over ouster probe

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said that despite the negative news about Perak politics, the state administration has not been shaken. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

IPOH, Dec 6 — Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu today said he is ready to assist the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in its investigation of an alleged plot for his ouster.

At the same time, he said he may not be of much help as his knowledge was limited to what he read and learnt from news reports.

“I have no problems with that. I am good with everyone.

“I can tell them what I know, what I read and what the media tells me,” he told reporters after opening a seminar for local councillors held at the Home Ministry’s Banquet Hall here.

Ahmad Faizal was commenting on a news report that his Pakatan Harapan ally, Perak DAP deputy chairman Abdul Aziz Bari, was questioned yesterday by the MACC for allegedly being behind the topple plot.

The mentri besar was dismissive of Perak Opposition Leader Datuk Saarani Mohamad’s claim to have statutory declarations from Umno assemblymen saying they had been approached by Abdul Aziz for support in the latter’s alleged ouster attempt.

“The onus is on him to prove that it was Abdul Aziz who was behind the plot,” he said of Saarani.

Ahmad Faizal who is also Chenderiang assemblyman said that despite the negative news about Perak politics, the state administration has not been shaken.

However, he said he has no spoken to Abdul Aziz since, when asked.

The MB said his last face-to-face meeting with the DAP assemblyman was during a photo session immediately after the state legislative sitting ended yesterday.

“Everything was so good. I was so happy,” he said.

Rumours of an internal ouster surfaced on November 24 when Saarani revealed that there was a high possibility Perak could face snap polls, pointing to a move, allegedly by the state executive councillors, to topple Ahmad Faizal.