Sarawak to give automatic study loans to i-CATS students next year

KUCHING, Dec 6 — Students who are admitted to state-owned International College of Advanced Technology Sarawak (i-CATS) will automatically receive study loans from Yayasan Sarawak from next year, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg said today.

He said the loans will enable them to pursue diploma and degree courses at the college.

“In other words you don’t have to be subjected to funding difficulty to get sponsorships. The moment you are admitted into i-CATS the Sarawak government through Yayasan Sarawak will give you a loan immediately,” he said at the 21st convocation of i-CATS here.

Abang Johari, who is also Yayasan Sarawak chairman, said the loans are offered because the state government views human capital as important in the development of the state economy.

The chief minister said the state government is giving emphasis to Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) for the development of Sarawak towards the era of 4.0 industrial revolution through the digital economy platform .

Abang Johari also reminded the students on the importance of mastering English as a key aspect in allowing graduates to have high levels of marketability.

“English has become the language of knowledge such as Science, Medicine and is now an intermediary language for the Digital Economy and the Industry Revolution 4.0,” he said, adding that proficiency in English is one of the current employment requirements in the private and public sectors.