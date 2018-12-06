Siti Nurhaliza rules Spotify, alongside BTS and Ariana Grande

Siti Nurhaliza holds the number one spot in Spotify’s annual chart listings two years in a row. — Picture courtesy of Instagram/ctdk

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — Songstress Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza has retained her crown as the Most Streamed Local Artiste on Spotify Malaysia.

It’s musical deja vu for Siti who also snagged the number one spot on the same list in 2017.

The musician expressed gratitude to her fanbase, dubbed the Sitizoners, for her success on the popular streaming platform.

“I’ve been resting since May 2017, and I know my fans miss me and have been playing my old songs,” said the Cindai singer.

“I am indebted to the unwavering support of my fans, the Sitizoners,” she added.

Besides Siti, the top five Malaysian artistes joining her on the list are Sufian Suhaimi, Haqiem Rusli, Faizal Tahir, and Ismail Izzani.

Other favourites for Malaysian music fans include K-pop megastars BTS and pop princess Ariana Grande who topped the list of Most Streamed Artistes (Overall) and Most Streamed Female Artistes respectively.