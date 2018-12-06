Perak MB says Speaker didn’t reject his ICERD motion

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu speaks to reporters after opening a seminar for local councilors in Ipoh December 6, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

IPOH, Dec 6 — Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said he withdrew his motion on International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD).

He also asserted that the confusion was due to a technical issue that prevented the message from reaching Speaker Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham.

“I have previously said that the Perak state government would leave the matter of ratifying ICERD to Putrajaya and since Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has said Putrajaya would not be ratifying the convention, we will follow the Federal government’s stand,” he said.

“I submitted the motion (to reject the ratification) before Putrajaya came out on its stand and following the Prime Minister’s announcement, I retracted the motion. However, during the sitting on Wednesday, it sounded like the Speaker had rejected my motion,” he added.

Speaking to reporters after opening a seminar for local councillors held at Home Ministry’s Banquet Hall here today, Ahmad Faizal said he submitted the retraction prior the assembly session that began on November 27.

Ahmad Faizal said the motion was moot at that point and said the public could verify his version of events with the State Secretary.

“I have sent an official letter on the matter,” he added.

Malay daily Sinar Harian reported yesterday that Ngeh rejected the motion submitted by Ahmad Faizal and Changkat Jering assemblyman Ahmad Saidi Mohamad Daud.

The daily quoted Ngeh as saying that the motion was rejected as ICERD was under federal government’s jurisdiction.