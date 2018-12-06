Selangor police: Ganabatirau already gave statement for provocation probe

DAP's V.Ganabatirau posted a Facebook message on November 26 claiming that a group of Muslims were attacking the temple. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, Dec 6 — Police have recorded the statement of Selangor executive councillor V. Ganabatirau over his allegedly provocative statements over a Hindu temple in Subang, said Commissioner Datuk Mazlan Mansor.

The Selangor police chief also confirmed that the investigation was filed under Section 504 of the Penal Code that covers insults with the intention to provoke.

“I can confirm we have taken his statement and we will complete investigations before it is referred to the deputy public prosecutor,” Mazlan said today at the Selangor contingent police headquarters.

This was criticised by various parties, including Selangor PAS, who described it as incitement.

On Monday evening, three police officers, believed to be from the Selangor contingent, were seen entering the office of Ganabatirau, who is also the Kota Kemuning assemblyman, at the State Secretariat Building and left about two hours later.