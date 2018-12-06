Agriculture minister gets calf carcass, death threat

A picture of the calf carcass and death threat delivered to Salahuddin last Sunday. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — A note carrying a death threat along with the carcass of a calf was delivered to Agriculture and Agro-Based Industry Minister Datuk Salahuddin Ayub last Sunday, his deputy disclosed today.

Deputy Agriculture and Agro-Based Industry Minister Sim Tze Tzin said his boss however will continue work as usual and will not give in to any demand or threat.

“The incident took place in front of the Simpang Jeram Service Centre in Johor and a police report was lodged immediately on the day of the incident.

“However we at the ministry will never bow to such threats and Datuk Salahuddin has informed us that he will continue to dispense his responsibilities to the people,” Sim told reporters in Parliament.

He said the ministry is now waiting for Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun to tell them the outcome of investigations.

Sim said the ministry strongly condemned such dirty tactics and will not entertain political threats by groups who try to blackmail government officials or Cabinet ministers.

Meanwhile, Amanah vice-chairman Datuk Mahfuz Omar said the incident was regrettable, as Pakatan Harapan MPs have always been open.

“When there are problems, we are always ready to meet and talk things out instead of resorting to the politics of making threats in the country,” he said.