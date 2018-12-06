The watchmaker under the staircase

Wong Hean Seng has been a watchmaker for 62 years. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Dec 6 — Watchmaker Wong Hean Seng 77, has been repairing watches and clocks for the past 62 years.

For the last 25 years though, he has been working from his little nook at the bottom of a staircase in a block of flats along Jalan Masjid for 25 years.

While most men his age are retired, Wong still works five days a week from Mondays to Fridays.

“Staying at home doing nothing is so boring,” said Wong.

A lot of customers send him their watches and clocks to repair as there are very few people who can do this now. In fact, Wong estimates there are just four watchmakers left in Ipoh now.

Steven Ng, a friend of Wong's, watches as he works in his little nook under the staircase. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

One of his customers came all the way from Kuala Lumpur as he could not find anyone to repair his watch there.

Wong added that people want their clocks and watches repaired not because of money... but for sentimental reasons.

The oldest clock he has worked on was more than 200 years old. It took him a whole day to repair.

He explained that sometimes repairing a clock costs more than the item itself as spare parts are hard to find... so they have to be specially fabricated.