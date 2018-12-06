MACC summons Najib over alleged intervention in 1MDB audit report

Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court December 6, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak was called in for questioning by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today over allegations that he interfered in the federal audit report on 1MDB.

According to national news agency Bernama, Najib arrived around 10.30am for his interview.

He came from accompanying his wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, to the Sessions Court in Kuala Lumpur for proceedings related to her 17 money-laundering charges.

Last month, Auditor-General Tan Sri Madinah Mohamad disclosed that Najib and several other former government officials instructed her predecessor to amend portions of his audit into the state investment firm.

Among these included for him to omit mention of fugitive financier Low Taek Jho’s attendance at 1MDB board meetings.

