Real-life parenting lessons from Malaysian mums and dads

Malaysian parents tell it like it is. ― Pictures by Unsplash

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — Whether you’re a new parent learning to cope with the challenges of late-night tantrums or dealing with an angsty teen, the good often makes up for the not-so-pleasant experiences that come as a parent.

Forget guidebooks, no one tells it like mums and dads who have been through the highs and lows of parenting.

Here are 5 real-life parenting lessons from Malaysian parents.

Responsibility

Responsibilities as an adult shift with children in the picture.

“The one thing you learn from raising children is responsibility and everything changes the moment they arrive,” said Michael Choo.

The 70-year-old father said proper upbringing, honesty and teaching them right from wrong were his biggest challenges while raising two daughters who are now in their 30s.

Put yourself in their shoes

Patience is key when dealing with tantrums.

Father of one, Ahmad Hafidz Muhammad says teamwork and patience are crucial qualities to possess when raising a child.

“I learned how important it is to remain patient and be composed when dealing with my kid’s tantrums,” he said.

He added that he puts himself in his 22-month-old daughter’s shoes and that it was imperative for young parents to seek guidance.

“My wife and I took parenting classes, not because we have problems raising our child but because we want to learn how to properly raise her.”

Don’t blame yourself for everything that goes wrong

Take it easy when things don’t go as planned.

Raising children as a single mother can be stressful and for Serena Aman, a mum of two, an 11-year-old and 13-year-old, said she has learned to be a positive role model for her boys.

“I’ve discovered my inner strength and trust in my abilities as a parent. The journey is challenging yet rewarding and teaches me to appreciate things in a different way.

“At times things can be difficult dealing with the children. Take it easy and try not to blame yourself for everything that goes wrong,” the 35-year-old said.

No two children are the same

There’s no one size fits all solution to parenting.

Mum of two Shanti Ganesan discovered the parenting techniques she used on her firstborn went out the window when her second child arrived.

“No two children are the same, you can’t use the same parenting methods on your second kid as you did with your first,” she said.

Becoming a parent has taught her to be a better human being and she found it important to keep her emotions in check around her kids.

“Always find a way to calm yourself before managing them because children reflect your anger and stresses and whatever mood you’re in so try to get yourself in a happy place before managing them.”

You know what’s best for your child

Follow your instincts as a parent.

“In our culture, the pressures we face to raise our children a certain way can be very daunting for new parents, especially when dealing with nosy family members who come from an older generation of raising children,” said mum of two girls Alia Kearney.

“These people see you and your child for a short period and feel they know everything about you, but they don’t and they never will. Follow your own instincts in raising your child, find your tribe of mothers who think like you and can give you support when you need.”

