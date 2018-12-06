More information about the Nokia 8.1 is revealed

The Nokia 8.1 is finally expected to make its international debut soon. — Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — The pace of Nokia updates is relentless. It was only a month ago when HMD Global launched the Nokia X7 (also known as Nokia 7.1) in China.

And now, the Nokia 8.1 is finally expected to make its international debut soon.

Ahead of its official launch, a promo video on the Nokia 8.1 has surfaced online giving us more details on what to expect.

The 30-second clip, however, doesn’t reveal anything new in particular. But it does show us some of the key features on the device.

The short clip has put a lot of emphasis on the camera’s Zeiss optics with optical image stabilisation.

The device is also said to be capable of taking “superior” images under challenging light situations.

For selfies, there will be a number of AI enhancements, especially for portrait shots including bokeh effects as well.

The Nokia 8.1 sports a 6.18-inch “Pure Display” that supports HDR10 display format, allowing the screen to display more colours than comparable devices. And that pretty much covers the whole clip.

There’s no mentioned of its internal specs but thanks to a number of leaks, we are able to expect some of the key specs from the Nokia 8.1.

The device is expected to pack a Snapdragon 710 processor instead of a Snapdragon 835 chipset that was found on the flagship level Nokia 8.

The 710 chipset will be mated to either 4GB RAM/64GB and 6GB RAM/128GB configurations. You can also expect a stock Android 9 Pie out of the box. Rounding up the spec list is a 3,500mAh battery. — SoyaCincau