Noripah Kamso appointed new Bank Rakyat chairman

A Bank Rakyat outlet. — Picture by Choo Choy May

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 6 — Former CIMB Islamic advisor Datuk Noripah Kamso has been appointed the new chairman of Bank Rakyat.

The appointment, with immediate effect, was announced by Entrepreneur Development Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Yusof in a statement today.

Noripah was also the former chief executive officer of CIMB-Principal Islamic Asset Management Sdn Bhd. She replaces Tan Sri Shukry Mohd Salleh who was removed on November 26 due to his involvement in the original audit report of 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB).

Mohd Redzuan said Noripah is a member of board of BIMB Investment Management Bhd and Top Glove Corporation Bhd, and was chairman of the Islamic Finance Industry Council, Malaysia US Chamber of Commerce based in Washington.

She was also former president of the Malaysian Futures Brokers Association (MFBA).

Mohd Redzuan also announced the appointment of the secretary general of the ministry, Wan Suraya Wan Mohd Radzi, as a member of the board of Bank Rakyat with immediate effect.

He said the appointments of the other new members of the Bank Rakyat board would be announced as soon as they were finalised. — Bernama